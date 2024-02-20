McDonald's Team With Naruto Studio on New Anime

It looks like McDonald's is getting ready to tackle a brand-new project, and it has caught the eye of anime fans. Not long ago, the fast food chain dropped a promo on social media with the help of Studio Pierrot. The home of Black Clover and Naruto is teaming up with McDonald's on a special anime, so you will want to check out its teaser ASAP.

As you can see below, the new teaser promises an anime for McDonald's is on the horizon. Studio Pierrot, the home of anime's most legendary series, is ready to team up with the biggest fast food chain in the world. The pair will drop their joint anime on February 26th. So if you want to see a Big Mac tap into the power of friendship, well – you will get the chance soon!

Of course, the new promo also gives fans a look at what this McDonald's anime can do. The clip teases an isekai story is on the horizon, and if this reel is right, McDonald's cooked up tons of action for its anime. We can see a number of colorful characters head into battle here, but that isn't all. The gang is also seen munching on fries and Chicken McNuggets. So yeah, these anime heroes are experiencing the best of both worlds.

This is not the first time McDonald's has delved into the world of anime, but it is the first time it has been pushed overseas. In Japan, the fast food chain has done a number of anime collaborations, and it did one recently by calling out anime's love of the chain. After all, tons of anime series featuring the fast food joint WacDonald's. This chain features heavily in series like The Devil Is a Part-Timer, so McDonald's used the anime in an official campaign last year. And now? Well, it seems like McDonald's is ready to launch an isekai anime of its very own!

What do you think about this latest McDonald's stunt? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!