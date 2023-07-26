Meg Director Ben Wheatley Really Wants to Make a Godzilla Movie

In the world of giant beasts, Godzilla still is holding on firmly to the crown as the king of the monsters in Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse. In 2023, the lizard king is set to return with a new film taking us to the past to imagine a new reign of terror from Godzilla as he stomps his way across Japan in the 1950s thanks to Godzilla Minus One. Hoping to one day expand his kaiju resume, the director of Meg 2: The Trench has expressed a serious interest in one day creating his own take on the king of the monsters.

Obviously, there has yet to be a crossover featuring the Megalodon of Meg fame and Godzilla, in fact, the lizard king has yet to fight a giant shark as the main fight of any of its films around the world. Both Legendary Pictures and Toho have created quite a few kaiju for Godzilla to fight against while protecting his place as the king of the monsters, with next year set to see Godzilla meeting Kong once again thanks to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Perhaps as the MonsterVerse expands, we'll get the opportunity to see Godzilla taking on a new behemoth from beneath the ocean depths.

Ben Wheatley's Godzilla Prospects

Here's what the director of Meg 2: The Trench had to say when it came to the prospect of taking on the world of Godzilla and how his upcoming project is something of a kaiju project itself, "I would love to direct a Godzilla movie. I'm a huge fan of monsters movies. Meg 2 is my version of a kaiju movie."

If you aren't familiar with the sequel movie focused on a larger-than-life prehistoric shark, Meg 2: The Trench is described, "Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time. Immerse yourself in the most electrifying cinematic experience of the year with Meg 2: The Trench -- where the depths of the ocean are matched only by the heights of sheer, unstoppable excitement!"

Meg 2: The Trench lands in theaters on August 4th.

Via KDM_Monsters