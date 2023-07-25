Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Announces Prequel Comic

It's a good time to be a fan of giant monsters. Next year, Godzilla and Kong are set to meet once again as Legendary Pictures released a new trailer this year for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Hinting that a new primate might be looking to challenge the two kaiju for their respective crowns, Legendary Comics recently announced at San Diego Comic-Con International that there was a new comic book series that would fill in the blanks when it came to the time between the first crossover film and its upcoming sequel.

Godzilla fans will have the opportunity to see Japan's latest take on the king of the monsters later this year. Godzilla Minus One will revisit Japan shortly following the conclusion of World War 2, focusing on a country already in dire straits before a lizard king decided to make landfall. Also in the works for the king of the monsters is the upcoming Apple TV+ series, which will focus on Godzilla and a handful of other kaiju that were given a fresh makeover thanks to Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse.

Godzilla x Kong: The Hunted

The new comic series, Godzilla x Kong: The Hunted was announced to arrive next year on February 27th, 2024. The upcoming comic series was also joined by an announcement for "Monarch: Declassified", which will take the opportunity to present more information about some of the MonsterVerse's lesser-known beasts. Legendary's universe focusing on giant beasts is rampaging across quite a few mediums in the future.

MONARCH: DECLASSIFIED

Wanna know more about the other titans (Tiamat, Scylla, Behemoth, our buddy Doug, Abaddon) ?

It’s coming...soon. I bet we‘ll get some new „Bios“.

„GxK – The Hunted (official GxK prequel Comic) drops (before GxK -TNE is out / March 15, 2024) Feb 27, 2024. pic.twitter.com/1mXP9Xts2f — K-D-M (@KDM_Monsters) July 23, 2023

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to premiere on March 24, 2024 next year and is teased as such, "This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

