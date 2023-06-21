Metalocalypse: Army of The Doomstar Unleashes New Poster

Adult Swim has existed for years offering some surreal animated series. While the likes of Rick & Morty might stand at the top of the heap when it comes to overall popularity, the programming block has released some major movers and shakers in the animation world aside from the story of the Smith family. Metalocalypse is set to receive a series finale via the upcoming feature-length film, Army of The Doomstar, and has dropped a new poster bringing together the "greatest death metal band in the world", Dethklok.

The last time that Adult Swim fans were able to experience the story of Nathan Explosion and his fellow band members was in 2013 with the release of Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem. Airing originally on Cartoon Network, the extended special featured some major voice talent in its ranks including the likes of Jack Black and Mark Hamill. While many Dethklok fans believed that we would never see the band be given a grand finale, the upcoming film will act as an ending to the series that first began in 2006.

Metalocalypse: Army of The Doomstar Poster

Army of The Doomstar will arrive on digital and physical release next month on August 22nd. At present, a release on MAX has yet to be confirmed. With this summer also seeing the release of the Venture Bros movie that will offer a finale to Team Venture, Adult Swim is saying goodbye to some major franchises in 2023.

Alongside the release date and the new poster, Metalocalypse's swan song also released a new trailer, giving fans a look at the final performance of Dethklok.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the story of this new Metalocalypse movie, here's how Warner Bros describes the upcoming series finale, "The all-new animated movie begins after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth; Dethklok frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a brutal professional and romantic flat-spin, all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?"

How do you hope to see Metalocalypse come to an end? Are there any other Adult Swim series that you hope will be brought back for one last ride?