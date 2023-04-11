New Metalocalypse Movie Reveals Synopsis

Metalocalypse is going to make a massive comeback with not only a new Dethklok tour and a new Metalocalypse album, but a new movie too! In anticipation of the new Metalocalypse movie, Adult Swim has now revealed the first synopsis to give fans an idea of what kind of story is coming in Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar. Metalocalypse wrapped up its four season run with Adult Swim back in 2013 with a special hour long entry that seemingly brought the animated series' long running story to an end. But it was surprisingly announced a couple of years ago that Metalocalypse would be returning for a new movie project.

Metalocalypse has been sharing steady updates on the new movie project in the years since, but fans finally got the most concrete update yet with the confirmation that the Metalocalypse movie, now officially titled Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, is gearing up for a release later this year following a special tour of the real life Dethklok band coming this Summer. With the Metalocalypse movie's title revealed also comes the first synopsis (as shared via press release) giving fans the first idea of the story:

(Photo: Adult Swim)

What Is Metalocalypse's Movie About?

Metalocalypse series creator Brendan Small returns to write and direct Metalocalpse: Army of the Doomstar as produced by Titmouse, Adult Swim, and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment. Teased to pick up after Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem – A Klok Opera, the synopsis reads as such, "The all-new animated movie begins after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth; DETHKLOK frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a BRUTAL professional and romantic flat-spin, all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?"

Brendan Small will also return to star in Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar alongside Tommy Blancha, Victor Brandt, and Mark Hamill. New additions to the cast include Stephen "Thundercat" Bruner, King Diamond, Kirk Hammett, Jon Hamm, Scott Ian, Amy Lee, Malcolm McDowell, Juliet Mills, Laraine Newman, Raya Yarbrough, and Livia Zita. Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar will be releasing later this year.

Are you excited to see Metalocalypse returning for a new movie? What are you hoping to see from the animated series' big comeback? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!