Metalocalypse: Army of The Doomstar Reveals First Trailer, Release Date

Dethklok will return this summer. Metalocalypse: Army of The Doomstar will act as a series finale for the likes of Nathan Explosion and his fellow members of the greatest death metal band of all time. Much like the upcoming Venture Bros movie, this feature-length film will receive a physical and digital release this summer and has a brand new trailer to give fans an idea of how the Adult Swim property will bring an end to its brutal tenure.

Metalocalypse first hit Adult Swim in 2006, garnering three seasons that followed the "greatest death metal band of all time" and garnering some serious support thanks to both its hilarious installments and killer musical tracks. Following the release of The Doomstar Requiem, there were many Adult Swim fans who believed that the series might never receive a proper but have luckily been proven wrong.

Metalocalypse: One Last Ride

Metalocalypse: Army of The Doomstar will hit digital and Blu-Ray on August 22nd. Following the wild events of The DoomStar Requiem, it seems that Dethklok is finding themselves in a bigger, and bloodier, adventure for this final hoorah. It's been ten years since Dethklok released new content, so there should be plenty of metal heads looking to bid the series a fond farewell.

If you haven't witnessed the official description for the brutally metal film, Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar is described as such. "Picking up after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth, METALOCALYPSE: ARMY OF THE DOOMSTAR finds DETHKLOK frontman Nathan Explosion traumatized in a BRUTAL professional and romantic flat-spin all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge: write the SONG OF SALVATION and save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia? From Adult Swim, Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment and Titmouse, Metalocalpyse: Army of the Doomstar will be available to purchase Digitally and on Blu-ray on August 22, 2023."

Here is the current cast for the upcoming film according to Warner Bros Discovery, "The film stars Small, Tommy Blacha, Victor Brandt (Metalocalypse), Stephen "Thundercat" Bruner (Grammy® Award-winning musician), King Diamond (KING DIAMOND; MERCYFUL FATE), Mark Hamill (Batman: The Animated Series; The Machine), Kirk Hammett (METALLICA), Jon Hamm (Confess, Fletch; Top Gun: Maverick), Scott Ian (ANTHRAX), Amy Lee (EVANESCENCE), Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange), Juliet Mills (Passions), Laraine Newman (Saturday Night Live), Raya Yarbrough (Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem – a Klok Opera), and Livia Zita (2022 winner – Society of Voice Arts and Sciences Award)."