Metalocalypse Complete Series Coming to DVD

Good news for animation fans who got worried when Warner Bros. Discovery removed Metalocalypse from Max: the Adult Swim classic is getting a "complete series" DVD set in August. The series, which ran for four seasons and also had a movie spinoff, centers on the heaty metal band Dethklok, who have to balance their heavy metal lifestyle with the challenges raised by their fame and their insane fan base.

While a number of projects -- animated and live-action -- have disappeared from streaming platforms as tax writedowns, there have been a few standouts that seem to be vanishing for other reasons. That's good news for fans, since things written down on the studio's taxes cannot be re-released until either a certain time period has lapsed, or the tax incentive has been paid back, or both, depending on the specifics of the writedown.

Metalocalypse never totally vanished from the internet. Since the episodes were released digitally as they were originally released, it exists on digital video on demand platforms like Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu and more. Prior physical releases are also still available, complete with bonus features that are being compiled and re-released with the Complete Series discs.

Here's how Warner Bros. Home Entertainment described the box set:

Get ready to shred with the heaviest metal band ever assembled – Dethklok! Join lead vocalist Nathan Explosion, Skwisgaar Skwigelf, Toki Wartooth, William Murderface, and Pickles, as they tour the globe annihilating places and melting faces. For the first time ever, all episodes from Adult Swim's award-winning original adult animated series are brought together in one set with Metalocalypse: The Complete Series. Binge all 62 episodes of the four-season run, previously released special features, and the final death rock opera Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem – A Klok Opera. Metalocalypse: The Complete Series will be available to purchase Digitally and on DVD on August 15, 2023.

The quarter-hour animated series chronicles the world's most popular entertainment act in the known universe—extreme metal band, DETHKLOK—as they balance their rabid popularity with the brutality of everyday life. Metalocalypse originally premiered in 2006 on Adult Swim and was created by Brendon Small and Tommy Blacha.

Between the pressures of fame, family, their psycho fans, and a secret organization out to destroy them, the biggest death metal band on the planet will rock the world or die trying. Whether you're a lifelong fan, or new to the brutality, bow down to Metalocalypse: The Complete Series. It doesn't get any more metal than this!

Metalocalypse: The Complete Series includes all the bonus materials that have been lovingly created over the years, and carefully curated for you now.