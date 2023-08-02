Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar Sneak Peek Clip Released: Watch

Metalocalypse will be making its grand return to screens with a new movie coming to digital and Blu-ray later this month, and Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar has dropped a new look at what to expect from the movie with a sneak peek clip! Metalocalypse ended its original run with a rock opera styled grand finale, but thankfully that was far from the end of the franchise overall. Adult Swim and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment announced they would be bringing back the franchise with the original creators Brendon Small and Tommy Blancha in tow, and now fans will be able to see the big comeback soon enough.

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar will be coming to digital and Blu-ray later this month, and fans have gotten a new sneak peek at the upcoming movie that reveals a full Dethklok Hate Church that the members of Dethklok themselves clearly don't respect in any way. But given that they have become the targets of some dangerous people at the end of the original TV series, this could make for a much more ominous tease than first expected. Check out the sneak peek at Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar below:

How to Watch the Metalocalypse Movie

Metalocalpyse: Army of the Doomstar releases on digital and Blu-ray on August 22nd. Brendon Small returns to write and direct the movie produced by Titmouse, Adult Swim, and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment. Small will also star in the film alongside the also returning Tommy Blancha, Victor Brandt, and Mark Hamill. New additions to the cast for the film include Stephen "Thundercat" Bruner, King Diamond, Kirk Hammett, Jon Hamm, Scott Ian, Amy Lee, Malcolm McDowell, Juliet Mills, Laraine Newman, Raya Yarbrough, and Livia Zita.

Teased to pick up after Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem – A Klok Opera special, the synopsis reads as such, "The all-new animated movie begins after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth; DETHKLOK frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a BRUTAL professional and romantic flat-spin, all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?"

What are you hoping to see in the new Metalocalypse movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!