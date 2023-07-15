Metalocalypse’s San Diego Comic-Con Panel Cancelled Amid Actors’ Strike

Metalocalypse is gearing up to return later this Summer with a new feature film coming to home video, and the proposed panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 for Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar has been cancelled amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Metalocalypse‘s original run came to an end some time ago, but fans were surprised a few years ago when it was announced that Adult Swim and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment were going to bring the franchise back for a new movie project set after the events of the original series. With its scheduled release on shelves this Summer, the franchise was poised for a showcase during San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

A panel for Metalocalype: Army of the Doomstar was one of Adult Swim’s scheduled panels for San Diego Comic-Con 2023, but series co-creator (and voice behind many of the characters) Brendon Small announced on Twitter that he would not be attending the convention amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike, “SAG/AFTRA strike rules prohibit promotion at SDCC therefore in solidarity with the unions I will not be attending the con and apologize for the inconvenience.” According to the schedule for the SDCC event overall, the planned Metalocalypse panel has been fully canceled.

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar SDCC 2023 Panel Cancelled

The planned panel for Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar would have featured Small alongside other cast and crew members previewing clips of the upcoming movie in anticipated of its release on digital and Blu-ray on August 22nd. But amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike, this panel has now been cancelled and is one of the many planned panels for the event that has been cancelled since the strike had begun previously.

Metalocalpyse: Army of the Doomstar releases on digital and Blu-ray on August 22nd. Brendon Small returns to write and direct the movie produced by Titmouse, Adult Swim, and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment. Teased to pick up after Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem – A Klok Opera, the synopsis reads as such, “The all-new animated movie begins after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth; DETHKLOK frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a BRUTAL professional and romantic flat-spin, all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?”