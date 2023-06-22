Adult Swim Releases New Dethklok Track For Metalocalypse: Army of The Doomstar

One of the big selling points of Adult Swim's Metalocalypse has been that its stories following Dethklok have been accompanied by killer metal tracks by series creator Brendon Small. Thanks to the popularity of the franchise, the series has garnered a number of albums and live tours that recreate Nathan Explosion and his band's brutal songs. Now, prior to the arrival of Army of The Doomstar, the fourth "Dethalbum" has released its first track to metal fans to get listeners in the mood for Dethklok's big comeback.

Metalocalypse became a fan-favorite series for Adult Swim, first premiering in 2006, but originally coming to an end with a musical special titled Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem in 2013. For a decade, many believed that metal fans might never see the return of Dethklok, though Warner Bros had other plans in mind. Metalocalypse: Army of The Doomstar is slated to arrive on August 22nd, and will be releasing a new album for the band to help in celebrating the band's last hoorah.

Metalocalypse: Aortic Desecration

Dethalbum IV, the newest album that brings Dethklok back together, will arrive alongside the first and last film of the series. For the first track, "Aortic Desecration" proves that the "greatest metal band in the world" hasn't missed a beat since their ten-year absence on Adult Swim. Now, the track is available to listen to for free thanks to WaterTower Music:

If you haven't witnessed the official description for the brutally metal film, Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar is described as such. "Picking up after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth, METALOCALYPSE: ARMY OF THE DOOMSTAR finds DETHKLOK frontman Nathan Explosion traumatized in a BRUTAL professional and romantic flat-spin all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge: write the SONG OF SALVATION and save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia? From Adult Swim, Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment and Titmouse, Metalocalpyse: Army of the Doomstar will be available to purchase Digitally and on Blu-ray on August 22, 2023."

What is your favorite Dethklok song to date? Will you be sad to bid a fond farewell to Metalocalypse this August?