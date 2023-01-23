It looks like the team behind Miraculous: The Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir is kicking things into high gear these days. After a long wait, the show's fifth season debuted stateside last fall, and now all eyes are on the IP's future. With a movie on the way, Ladybug and Cat Noir are staying busy behind the scenes, and it turns out part of their schedule is packed with season six.

After all, it turns out work has kickstarted on the season. Over on Instagram, the series creator Jeremy Zag confirmed as much when they posted a behind-the-scenes look at work on season six.

If you were able to check out Zag's story as seen here, you would have seen the creator's live look at Zagtoon's offices. It seems work on season six has begun in earnest, and that was made clear as Zag took videos of meetings and more. Of course, nothing secretive was shared in the clip, but Zag did confirm production is now happening on season six.

For those who haven't kept up with the series, you should know Miraculous was gifted orders for season six and season seven a few years back. Work began on the seasons in tandem last June as Zag posted photos of the seasons' portfolios. Now, this new update proves season six is well underway, so fans hopefully won't have to wait long for the release once season five wraps.

While fans wait on season five to return to the air, all eyes are on the first Miraculous movie. The feature was announced back in September 2018, but production delays and the COVID-19 pandemic pushed its release window back time and again. Currently, the animated feature is expected to launch on Netflix at a yet-known date. But as soon as more details become available, you can bet Zag will be sharing them with fans everywhere!

