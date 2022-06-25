Miraculous: Tale of Ladybug and Cat Noir Movie Lands First Release Date

The world of animation isn't just relegated to North America and Japan, with one of the biggest franchises in the world being Ladybug & Cat Noir, which came about in France from creator Jeremy Zag. With the upcoming film, Ladybug & Cat Noir Awakening set to venture into the past of these two teens with an affinity for insects and animals, the release date has arrived to let fans know when they can expect the prequel to drop.

The voice cast for the upcoming movie might have a few familiar names for anime fans, with the likes of Christina Vee, Bryce Papenbrook, Keith Silversteen, and Zeno Robinson set to be a part of the cast. These actors might be best known for their roles as Sailor Mars in Sailor Moon, Eren Jaeger in Attack on Titan, Speedwagon in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and Hawks in My Hero Academia respectively. The film itself was first announced to be in the works in 2018, meaning its been quite a few years since fans were made aware of the prequel.

Creator Jeremy Zag recently spoke to Animation Magazine regarding the upcoming project, which is slated to arrive on August 3rd in France, and working with Cross Creek on creating this prequel film that will see the two super-powered teens before the events of the television series:

"Working together with Cross Creek on our upcoming Miraculous feature release and Melody, has been such an inspiring journey, and created an opportunity to work on many more projects together. I have been developing these new film projects for a number of years and am so excited that we have the ideal partner in Cross Creek to bring them to fruition."

If you've never heard of Ladybug and Cat Noir, the original television series is streaming on both Netflix and Amazon Prime with the former releasing

"When Paris is in peril, Marinette becomes Ladybug. Little does she know her school crush Adrien is actually Cat Noir, another city-saving superhero."

Are you hyped for the arrival of this prequel story that is sure to add more layers to both Ladybug and Cat Noir? What is your favorite example of an animation that came to be outside of North America and Japan?

