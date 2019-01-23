‘Mirai’ Director Responds To Film’s Academy Awards Nomination

If you missed it, this week was a busy one for entertainment, and the Oscars are to thank. The Academy Awards will return this year with its 91st ceremony, and anime will hit its stage thanks to a film called Mirai. Now, the movie’s director is opening up about its big nomination, and Mamoru Hosoda is thankful to say the least.

Recently, GKIDS Films put up a translated statement given by Hosoda on Mirai. The company, which brought the movie to fans in the U.S., congratulated the filmmaker on the honor.

Still, that doesn’t mean Hosoda is accepting all the praise like that. In his new statement, the director admits he was real surprised to hear Mirai was put in the running.

“I have just received word that Mirai has been nominated for the 91st Academy Awards. I am really surprised and also deeply honored. This film is about the everyday life and the growth of a young cild, depicted in a matter-of-fact way,” Hosoda shared.

“The fact that is has been chosen with the other films about heroes is very meaningful and significant to me. I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for selecting this film.”

As Hosoda mentioned, Mirai has been nominated against some formidable films. This year, the category for Best Animated Feature will pit titles like Isle of Dogs, Ralph Breaks The Internet, Incredibles 2, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse against one another. The latter just took home the Golden Globe for the animated honor, but Mirai is no slouch. It was nominated for a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award this year as well.

Want to know more about Mirai? You can check out the official synopsis for the project below:

“From acclaimed director Mamoru Hosoda (Summer Wars, Wolf Children) and Japan’s Studio Chizu comes Mirai, a daringly original story of love passed down through generations. When four-year-old Kun meets his new baby sister, his world is turned upside down. Named Mirai (meaning “future”), the baby quickly wins the hearts of Kun’s entire family. As his mother returns to work, and his father struggles to run the household, Kun becomes increasingly jealous of baby Mirai… until one day he storms off into the garden, where he encounters strange guests from the past and future – including his sister Mirai, as a teenager. Together, Kun and teenage Mirai go on a journey through time and space, uncovering their family’s incredible story. But why did Mirai come from the future?

