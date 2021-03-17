Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Season 2 Confirms Crunchyroll Release

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid has been confirmed for a release with Crunchyroll for its second season! Following a successful debut back in 2017, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid will finally be making its big comeback for its highly anticipated second season. This second season is debuting under completely different circumstances than the first season due to the arson on Kyoto Animation's 1st Studio building back in 2019, so the team behind the series is honoring the staff tragically lost in the fire. But with the second season confirmed for its launch in Japan, Crunchyroll has picked up the license for the new episodes for other territories.

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Season 2, officially titled as Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S (which stands for "Super Supreme Second life Starts") will be releasing in July as part of the Summer 2021 anime schedule. While there's no concrete date for the new episodes, Crunchyroll has announced they will be streaming the new season alongside its release for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

You can check out Crunchyroll's new trailer Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid's second season in the video above, and they describe the new episodes as such, "The wacky Dragon Maid is back again! A strange turn of events leads the Dragon, Tohru, to work as Miss Kobayashi's maid. She occasionally (that's a lie, she often) causes trouble for her beloved Miss Kobayashi while blending into human society and splendidly (that's a lie, only mediocrely) carrying out her maid duties.

Her fellow dragons, Kanna, Lucoa, Fafnir, and Elma all find their own places to fit in as well and enjoy interspecies interactions with the humans. Yet while they're all enjoying that laid-back and occasionally turbulent left, the threat of a new Dragon swoops down upon Miss Kobayashi."

The cast from the first season has all been confirmed to return for the new episodes, and there will be a brand new addition to the cast of characters with Tomomi Mineuchi joining as the voice of Iruru, who we see in action with the trailer as well. To honor the late Yasuhiro Takemoto, director of the first season, Takemoto has been posthumously promoted to series director. Taking over directing duties for the second season instead will be Tatsuya Ishihara, and the role of art director will shift to Shoko Ochiai from the late Mikiko Watanabe.

