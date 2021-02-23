Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Debuts First Season 2 Trailer

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid has debuted the first trailer for Season 2 of the anime! Originally announced to be in the works back in 2019, the long awaited second season of the series is finally on its way toward a premiere later this Summer. Unfortunately, much of that wait was due to the tragic arson on Kyoto Animation's 1st Studio building. With Kyoto Animation now moving forward with this new season, the staff behind the series is posthumously honoring those who had tragically lost their lives as they will be counted as part of the new staff for the upcoming episodes.

Giving us an idea what this new season will look like, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Season 2 (officially dubbed as Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S as the "S" stands for "Super Supreme Second life Starts") has debuted the first trailer. You can check it out in the video above! There are some changes that had to be made to the staff behind the series with the production.

To honor the late Yasuhiro Takemoto, director of the first season, Takemoto has been posthumously promoted to series director. Taking over directing duties for the second season instead will be Sound! Euphonium director Tatsuya Ishihara. Taking over the role of art director from the late Mikiko Watanabe will be Shoko Ochiai. Returning for the second season are Yuka Yamada as series composer, Miku Kadowaki as character designer, and Nobuaki Maruki chief animation director.

Scheduled for a release this July as part of the Summer 2021 anime season, the cast from the first season are all confirmed to return. Joining the cast this time around is brand new addition to the series, Tomomi Mineuchi as Iruru. You can see this newest dragon addition in action towards the end of the trailer along with a revisit of some of the familiar faces from the first season. But there's currently no concrete release date set yet for the new season of episodes as of this writing.

