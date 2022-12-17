Mission: Yozakura Family Anime Announced

Mission: Yozakura Family has been in the midst of one of the manga's most emotional arcs to date with its latest chapters, but now the franchise is going to reach a whole new world of fans as it has announced that a new anime is now in the works for the series! Fans of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine have recently seen the 2018-2020 batch of series kicking off their slate of anime adaptations. Each of these series has crossed the 100 chapter mark some time ago, and thus is ripe for adaptation. But this was one series that seemed to be falling behind.

This particular generation of action hits will be making its anime debuts with a few of the notable works such as Mashle: Magic and Muscles and Undead Unluck. These series hit the magazine at around the same time as Mission: Yozakura Family, so it only seemed like a matter of time before it got its official anime due as well. Thankfully, one has officially been announced to be in the works as part of the Jump Festa 2023 celebration this weekend. You can check out the anime's first poster below:

What is Mission: Yozakura Family?

There are unfortunately few details about what to expect from Mission: Yozakura Family's anime, but what has been confirmed is that the new anime will be produced by studio Silver Link and it is currently aiming for a release some time in 2024. Hitsuji Gondaira's original manga series is primed for an adaptation too as it features a boy named Taiyo who suddenly marries into his childhood friend's family. Then he soon realizes that he's joined a family of super spies and needs to learn how to keep up with their deadly world fast. If you wanted to check it out, you can actually find the manga series now with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

Viz Media teases the first volume of Mission: Yozakura Family as such, "Taiyo Asano is a super-shy high school student and the only person he can talk to is his childhood friend Mutsumi Yozakura. However, Mutsumi comes from a line of master spies with amazing powers. Her oldest brother, Kyoichiro, is obsessed with Mutsumi and out to kill anyone who gets remotely near her—and his next target is Taiyo! The only way for Taiyo to save himself from Kyoichiro's murderous clutches is to marry Mutsumi!"

What do you think of Mission: Yozakura Family getting an anime of its own? What are you most excited to see from the adaptation? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!