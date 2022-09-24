Mashle Anime Debuts First Teaser Trailer

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is gearing up for its full anime debut next year as one of the next big Shonen Jump action series to take over the anime world, and now the series has given fans the first look at how it will all look in motion with its first teaser trailer! Hajime Komoto's original manga series first kicked off with the magazine back in 2020, but as the series winds down with its final arc the franchise is thankfully far from over. Because while the manga might be ending, it's about to start a whole new life with a full anime adaptation of its own.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is currently slated for a release some time next year, and while the series has yet to nail down a more concrete release window there's still plenty to show off. During the Aniplex Online Fest 2022 event, fans got to see the very first teaser trailer for the new anime that reveals just a little of what its lead (confirmed to be voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi), Mash Burndead, is capable of. You can check out the first teaser trailer for Mashle: Magic and Muscles' new anime below:

Mashle: Magic and Muscles also revealed its first core details during the event too. Tomoya Tanaka will be directing the new anime for A-1 Pictures. Yousuke Kuroda will be handling the scripts for the series, Hisashi Toshima will provide the character designs, and Masaru Yokoyama will be composing the music. And as mentioned, Mash Burndead will be voice by Chiaki Kobayashi (Vinland Saga, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and more). The new anime is being touted as a complete adaptation too, so if you wanted to keep up with the latest chapters of Mashle's original manga, you can find the most recent releases completely for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

The physical volumes have been hitting shelves as well, and Viz Media teases Mashle: Magic and Muscles as such, "In the magic realm, magic is everything-everyone can use it, and one's skill determines their social status. Deep in the forest, oblivious to the ways of the world, lives Mash. Thanks to his daily training, he's become a fitness god. When Mash is discovered, he has no choice but to enroll in magic school, where he must beat the competition without revealing his secret-he can't use magic! Mash just wants to live in peace with his father in the forest. But the only way he'll ever be accepted in the magic realm is by attending magic school and becoming a Divine Visionary—an exceptional student revered as one the chosen. But without an ounce of magic to his name, Mash will have to punch his way to the top spot."

