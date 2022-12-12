Jump Festa 2023 to Livestream Worldwide with Subtitles

This weekend promises to be a big one for the anime fandom. If you did not realize, Jump Festa is upon us, and this year's event won't be one to miss. From Spy x Family to Demon Slayer and beyond, anime's most popular titles will take the stage in Tokyo soon to share a slew of major updates. And for the first time, Jump Festa is live-streaming the event globally with subtitles.

Shueisha confirmed plans to livestream Jump Festa 2023 today, and fans will be able to binge the event on YouTube. The publisher's Jump Channel will begin streaming the event on December 17th, and it will wrap the next day. So if you were hoping to stay updated on anime's next big hits, this stream will help you out.

How to Watch Jump Festa

Of course, this is a first for Jump Festa. The event has never been made available outside of Japan in real-time before now. The event's Super Stage will have English subtitles when live-streamed, and the same goes for Super Stage EX. Studio NEO will also be covered by the livestream, but no information has been shared about its subtitle options.

For those now wanting to plan a Jump Festa marathon, the event will begin on December 17th at 9:00 am JST. This date and time translate to December 16th at 4:00 pm PST for those in PST or 2:00 pm CST. The event will wrap on December 18th in Japan, and during its time, Jump Festa 2023 will highlight nearly 30 hit series.

On day one, some must-watch panels will include Black Clover, Jujutsu Kaisen, Bleach, and Haikyu. Studio NEO will also highlight titles like Undead Unluck and World Trigger along with other lesser-known titles. Sunday will cap the event, and of course, some big titles will be brought to fans in celebration. These series include Spy x Family, Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Demon Slayer, and more.

Will you be tuning into Jump Festa this weekend? What stages are you most excited to see?