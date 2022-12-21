Mob Psycho 100 Series Final Shares First-Look

Mob Psycho 100 has been on the air for years now, and at last, the time has come to wrap up the hit anime. Earlier this year, Studio Bones brought out Shigeo and Reigen for a new season, and it would put things lightly to say the series has been a hit for weeks on end. Now, season three is ready to shut its doors, and the finale will bring Mob's story to an end. So if you want to know what the finale has in store, you can check out its first look below.

The official website for Mob Psycho 100 posted a slew of stills ahead of its finale's debut. As you can tell, the images focus on Shigeo as our star continues to lose track of himself amidst his growing powers. As his psychic abilities skyrocket, the only ones left to help Shigeo are those closest to him, and Reigen is pictured in this first look trying to help his mentee.

After all, Reigen may be a conman, but his loyalty to Shigeo is anything but phony. The psychic-for-hire cares deeply about the kid, you know? Now, the anime's finale will ask Reigen to put it all on the line to save Mob from himself. So as this series finale goes live, you will want to have some tissues on hand to cry into.

For those not caught up with Mob Psycho 100, you can always check out the series before heading into this long-awaited finale. Crunchyroll and Hulu are streaming seasons one and two in full while season three rounds out today. There is also a live-action adaptation of Mob Psycho 100 on Netflix that fans can binge. And of course, Dark Horse Comics oversees the manga's publication stateside.

What do you think about this take on Mob Psycho 100? Will you be tuning into its finale live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.