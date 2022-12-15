Mob Psycho 100 Is Gearing Up for Its Series Finale

Mob Psycho 100 has become one of anime's biggest series, and its third season has gone above what anyone expected. With Studio Bones at the helm, the anime has brought out some iconic sakuga scenes, and Shigeo has become a champion for anime fans around the globe. With one more episode left this season, all eyes are on our hero to see what happens next. And yes, it seems the next thing on Mob Psycho's list is to wrap the series with a gorgeous finale.

This week, Mob Psycho 100 confirmed its third season would wrap with 12 episodes, and it looks like the finale will adapt the final piece of the Mob Psycho 100 manga. This week watched as "Mob 3 – Trauma" finished the ???% Arc with a bittersweet moment. Our poor hero managed to confess to Tsubomi before being rejected. With Dimple and Reigen there to support him, Shigeo has just one more story to tackle, and Mob Psycho 100 will be able to fit its epilogue into the final episode of season three.

The Future of Mob Psycho

So yes, it seems like things are coming to end. The epilogue of Mob Psycho 100 will be tackled next week, and unless some original arcs are announced, this will spell the end of the anime.

Of course, manga readers are eager to see how the epilogue is handled, and it is easy to see why. The story flashes forward in time six months after Shigeo's confession, and we find the psychic thriving. After reconciling himself with his powers, Shigeo has become more social at school, and his relationships with Ritsu and Reigen have only grown. The epilogue shows Shigeo's growth since season one has come full circle, and honestly? There is no way Studio Bones wraps the episode (and series) without making us cry next week.

If you need to catch up with Mob Psycho 100 ahead of the series finale, you do have some time. All of the anime is available to binge on Hulu and Crunchyroll. You can also stream the anime's Reigen spin-off, and the miniseries is well worth checking out if you love the softhearted con man.

Will you be sad to see Mob Psycho 100 end? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.