Mob Psycho 100 Hypes Series Finale With New Promo

Mob Psycho 100 is preparing to bring its anime adaptation to a close, with Studio BONES releasing a new promo to get fans prepped for fans to say their final farewells to the likes of Mob, Reigen, and the other psychics that helped make ONE's story a success. With this season having plenty of high-octane action moments along with emotional beats that created some tear-jerking moments, a new video revisits the past while hinting at how the tale of the young psychic will come to a close.

Mob's story isn't just an anime that gives fans some of the biggest battles in the medium, as the protagonist's fights can oftentimes result in large-scale parts of an environment being ripped apart as a result, but it is one that has created an interesting character study for the humble all-powerful hero. The student of Reigen has come a long way since the series' early days, discovering himself and forging many friendships along the way. Regardless of how Mob Psycho 100 plans to bring its anime to an end, there are sure to be plenty of anime fans that will be heartbroken to not experience additional journeys in this universe.

Goodbye Mob Psycho 100

The Official Twitter Account for Mob Psycho 100 has released a new heart-wrenching video that takes us through Reigen's past with Mob, showing some of the hilarious and heartfelt moments that helped propel the series from ONE to new heights amongst the anime community over the years:

While Mob Psycho 100's anime is coming to a close, another of ONE's major titles is set to return as One-Punch Man has been confirmed for a third season. At present, a studio has yet to be revealed that would depict the continued battle of Saitama against Garou and the Monster Association, though whichever production house takes the job will have some serious work ahead of them based on the events taking place in the manga.

On top of these two previous works from the mangaka ONE, the artist has recently begun a new story titled "Versus", which sees a group of warriors fighting against a vast demonic horde for the future of mankind. While not yet confirmed for an anime adaptation, the series seems primed to make for a big television series if/when it comes to the small screen.

Will you be sad to see Mob and friends exit their anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mob.