Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Kickstarts Final Arc With New Trailer: Watch

Mob Psycho 100 is back with a new episode this week, and as many predicted, the update ended with a major teaser. With season three now eight episodes in, it was just a matter of time before the show hit a new arc. Now, we have learned this upcoming arc is the final one of season three, and a trailer has been released hyping the big update.

As you can see above, the short trailer shows off just 30 seconds of new footage, but it is rather impressive. The whole thing starts off with Shigeo looking unhinged, and the animation only gets wilder from there. Clearly, Studio Bones is saving some of its best animation for this final arc, and season three will be all the better for it.

Catching Up With Mob Psycho 100

If you are not up to date with Mob Psycho 100 just yet, season three has new episodes going live each week on Crunchyroll and Hulu. These services also have access to all of season one and season two. So if you'd like to know more about the supernatural series, you can read up on its full synopsis below courtesy of Viz Media:

"What's his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he's a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who's got the real psychic power--his student assistant Shigeo--less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he's placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he's also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid's emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!"

Are you liking Mob Psycho 100 season three so far? What do you want to see from its final arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.