Mob Psycho 100 Readies Mob for Huge Confession

Mob Psycho 100 has officially begun the final arc of the anime's third season, and the newest episode of the series is readying Shigeo Kageyama for his hugest confession yet. The anime has not only started the final arc of Season 3, but it's actually going to be the final arc for the anime overall as the newest episode has begun adapting the final materials from ONE's original manga release. Fans might have noticed how this season has been filled with plenty of major goodbyes, both good and bad, and Mob has been adjusting to them as he becomes a fully fledged adult.

Mob has been steadily growing through the three seasons of the anime to become a fuller person confident in himself, and it was all sparked in the first place for the desire of getting closer to his crush, Tsubomi Takane. She's been out of his reach for the three seasons thus far, and is actually getting ready to move, so the newest episode sees Mob finally truly to approach her and tell her about the crush he has been holding onto for such a long time.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

What Happens to Mob in Episode 9?

Episode 9 of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 kicks off with Mob finding out that Tsubomi will be moving before they all enter their final year of school. He's been doing all of this improvement on himself for her, and thus feels the pressure to tell her how he really feels now that she's going to leave soon. But at the same time, since she's basically the most popular girl in school, confessing to her is something all of the other boys in school are attempting as well.

READ MORE: Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Shares First Look at Episode 9 | Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Kickstarts Final Arc With New Trailer: Watch

Over the course of the episode, Mob then prepares in various ways to approach her with his confession and stand out from all of the others she has turned down recently. But things take a terrible turn as when he's suddenly interrupted from his planned confession as the episode comes to an end. Now it's a matter of seeing the rest of the final arc plays out while Mob wants to get this heavy emotional burden off of his chest.

Can you believe Mob Psycho 100's anime run will be coming to an end soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!