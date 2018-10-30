‘Mob Psycho 100’ Creator Shares Spooky Halloween Sketch

ONE, creator of Mob Psycho 100 and One-Punch Man, knows how to blend his kooky characters with even kookier situations, and the spooky Halloween season opens up the floodgates.

ONE recently shared a spooky, yet hilarious sketch of Reigen and Mob celebrating the holiday in an interesting way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ONE’s sketch reveals Mob and Reigen in a hilarious set up for the holiday. Though the two are in hilarious costumes — Reigen in sunglasses and Mob with a kack-o’-lantern on his head — it seems they don’t exactly get to trick or treat like one would expect. Instead of wrangling up delicious candies, the two of them have to gather trash. It’s a bit easier for Mob with his psychic powers, too.

ONE is a creator who often blends fantastical situations with ridiculous visuals, and it’s one of the many reasons that his series have gone on to inspire big anime followings. Both One-Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100 will have second seasons to premiere in 2019, with Mob Psycho 100 II premiering first in January.

Details about the new season are scarce as of this writing, but the series has confirmed that the staff from the first season will be returning with Yuzuru Tachikawa as director, Hiroshi Seko overseeing series composition, and Yoshimichi Kameda again acting as character designer as well. Studio Bones is celebrating the upcoming premiere with a new visual for the series every month until its start in 2019.

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers.

However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Fans were quickly drawn to Mob’s drive to better himself through his own power, rather than rely on his untrustworthy gift, while the world itself starting coming down on him. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.