Mob Psycho 100 Creator Sketches Mob on His Birthday

After impressing with its incredible first season, Mob Psycho 100 returned for as just as well received of a second season as the first. Not only that, but fans are still waiting on news for more of the anime. But until then, at least Shigeo Kageyama and the rest of the fan-favorite series are still being kept alive by original series creator ONE. After ending the original webcomic some time ago, ONE recently revisited the fan-favorite hero with a special sketch commemorating Mob's birthday of May 12th with fans on Twitter. With no potential anime return in sight just yet, it's most certainly welcome!

The sketch depicts a calm moment in Mob's life (for once) as he spends his birthday chilling out and reading some books. He's able to read through multiple books at once thanks to keeping them levitated by his telekinetic powers, and thankfully Dimple is still hanging around him even after all their adventures came to an end.

Season 2 was the best received season of the anime yet thanks to how hard it hits many of its emotional bits, and the staff behind the anime put in a lot of work to bring it to life. Previously speaking about the season with ComicBook.com, producer for the season Yuzuru Tachikawa opened up about which of his sequences from the season were his favorite.

Tachikawa highlighted the end of Episode 7 for one moment in particular, "I don’t mean to boast, but the evening scene at the end of Episode 7 was the most memorable for me. Rotation (wrap around) was the theme of the storyboard for this episode, and my most favorite rotation / warping shot is where elementary school Mob turns into present Reigen during the flash back.

But this was only one major moment in a series full of major highlights that will definitely have a lot to top if the anime ever decides to adapt the final moments of ONE's original webcomic. But until then, at least there's this great sketch! What did you think of Mob Psycho 100's second season? Did you check out the OVA special that released after? What do you think of the anime overall so far? What have been your favorite parts of it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

