Mob Psycho 100 Director Discusses Season Two’s Animation Schedule

Mob Psycho 100’s second season may be at an end, but the series continues through a brand new OVA that once again visits the paranormal, psychic world of Mob and his friends. Recently at the recent Crunchyroll Expo, we had the opportunity to sit down to chat with the director of the sequel season, Yuzuru Tachikawa, and get into the “nitty gritty” of the animation schedule for the second series of episodes in this psychic world from the creator of One-Punch Man.

Tachikawa had this to say about the process of transitioning the manga into an animated format, as well as attempting to create a series of episodes that managed to live up to the expectations that fans had from the popular first season of the franchise:

“As we didn’t know the correct ways to make the manga into anime, we spent a long time with trial and error. In the end, we ended up adopting many different techniques which is what anyone would do with an original work like Mob Psycho but good thing was this series had the tolerance to do so. The base of the creation process for S2 hasn’t changed but as we tired to make improvements to S1, there were many difficulties. However, I had help from the original members from S1 and also young talents who watched S1.I believe there will be many exciting animes will be born from Japan.”

Mob’s second season focused once again on the psychically charged middle schooler as he attempted to rise above the challenges of your typical eighth grader while pitting his powers against unimaginable apparition style threats.

You can currently find the new OVA, Mob Psycho 100 II: The First Spirits and Such Company Trip ~A Journey that Mends the Heart and Heals the Soul~, streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW, with an English dub available as well. The new special is described as such:

“Mob, Reigen, Dimple, and the newest member of the Spirits and Such Consultation Office staff, Serizawa, take a trip up to a secluded hot spring called Ibogami Hot Springs in Zebra Prefecture. Reigen happened to get a request from the matron there to discover the truth behind the strange rumors going around there and save the inn. Ritsu and Teru also join in on this trip and the six of them head out on this super relaxing trip to the hot spring. But on their way there, Reigen and Serizawa start nodding off on the train and somehow get sucked into an eerie parallel world…”