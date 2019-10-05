Mob Psycho 100 Cast, Crew React to Season Two’s Explosive Success

Mob Psycho 100 may be have been created by the same writer behind the wildly successful One-Punch Man, but the story of Mob and his friends has managed to carve out its own fandom. With the release of the second season of the runaway anime series, we had the opportunity to sit down with several members of the cast at the recent Crunchyroll Expo to get their thoughts on the franchise’s overall success. How do the cast members feel about being a part of such a smash hit?

The director of the Mob Psycho 100 series, Yuzuru Tachikawa, had this to say about the series, noting that its success can be attributed to its combination of comedy and drama:

“I didn’t expect it but I’m happy that Mob Psycho which has more of surreal comedy and human drama elements than psychic battle action which is easy hit was accepted by the oversea fans. When I was at CRX, I really felt that the oversea fans love the characters from Mob Psycho and understand what’s good about the series. Thank you so much for all your support!!”

Character designer for the series, Yoshimichi Kameda, mentioned One-Punch Man’s success in comparison to that of Mob and the rest of his crew:

“There is an anime/manga called “One Punch Man” from the same author ONE, and I knew that was really popular as it is about Hero protecting earth from villains, which is like your typical graphic novel. I also worked on that series and received comments from the oversea fans too. On the other hand, Mob Psycho is not your stereotypical battle manga. ‘

I didn’t imagine any feedback from the oversea fans as it’s more surreal (although the tension of the anime is little more hyped up due to voice actors’ acting and such) and it’s set in Japanese town where everything is named after seasoning spices and also for the strange school uniforms that the characters wear. However, I realized themes like wishing to have more confidence in yourself (like Mob), relationship with the people around you and even the youthful woes are something beyond language and cultural barriers. “

Finally, the voice of Shigeo had this to say about the series success to which he contributes:

“This was my second time in the US but I was truly amazed by how passionate the oversea fans were. I was really happy that people understood Mob Psycho characters and title itself while we were watching OVA screening.”

If you want to check it out the anime for yourself, you can currently find Mob Psycho 100 II streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow. They describe the second season as such, “Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”