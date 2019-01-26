‘Mob Psycho 100’ Creator Goes Viral Over Hilarious Twitter Exchange

Mob Psycho 100 and One-Punch Man series creator ONE has made a huge name for himself among manga and anime fans for his work on the two series (and their adaptations from his original webcomics) due to his incredible sense of humor.

Naturally that sense of humor is a part of his life on Twitter as well, as one interaction with a fan has quickly gone viral for just how much he seems like one of his main creations, Mob Psycho 100‘s Shigeo Kageyama.

IM LOSING MY MIND AT THIS pic.twitter.com/q2nQH16CSN — homo stupidus (@oyqu01) January 22, 2019

As noted by @oyqu01 on Twitter, ONE originally tweeted out a statement in Japanese, and when one fan demanded that he tweet in English (which seems out of place considering Japanese is his native language), ONE responded with “I can’t speak English :(” This got a ton of attention from fans as not only is there the irony of writing that he can’t speak English in perfect English, but fans have noted that the response is something Mob could be pictured saying.

ONE’s perfectly understated response is subdued, but understandable as fans often do this to creators in Japan. Although it’s not meant to be read as a burn (most likely), fans can’t help but read it as such as it’s a pretty rude thing to do to ask someone to Tweet their thoughts in your preferred language. Most fans of the series are on ONE’s side on this one, and just enjoy how hilarious the exchange is.

If you want to check it out the anime for yourself, you can currently find Mob Psycho 100 II streaming on Crunchyroll, and Funimation will be adding the series at a later date. Crunchyroll is also going to stream the English dub of the season at a later date as well. Crunchyroll describes the second season as such:

“Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.