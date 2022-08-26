Mob Psycho 100 Producer Details the Show's Top Two Draws

Mob Psycho 100 is in good company this October when its third season hits the airwaves, with the likes of My Hero Academia, Mobile Suit: Gundam, and Bleach also returning to the small screen. Recently, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with the president at Studio Bones, Masahiko Minami, to discuss what he believes to be two of the biggest things that get people into the anime adaptation that features the story of Mob.

To start, Minami discussed how they approached the second season and how they took what they learned from season one to help bring in more viewers:

"As the team progressed from season one to season two, we really wanted to exceed the expectations set by season one. We didn't wanna lose the charm of season one, so we wanted to adapt season two while keeping that momentum going. I think something that everyone can appreciate in Mob Psycho 100 is the action. I think everyone appreciates the different psychic powers, but on the other side of things, there's the charming aspect of youth to consider. Mob is seen going through school life, and there's the relationship between Mob and the other characters as those personal relationships grow and develop. These two aspects progress simultaneously with each other so seeing both of those happen within the anime is something that's really nice."

Minami then explored the fact that the characters of the series, and their youth, help in bringing new eyes to the show:

"With Mob and his friends, they are in middle school, so there's the aspect of them just being kids. However, there's also another side of life shown with Reigen. You know, he's the mentor here, so the anime deals with some adult aspects like teaching others how to get through life. This isn't really a hidden part of the anime because the show's environment naturally gives Reigen the chance to teach Mob and his friends how to get through the world. This inclusion of fantasy and reality – the harmonizing of these two things together is really something that I think is amazing."

