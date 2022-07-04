Mob Psycho 100 Claps Back at Anime Expo Leakers

Mob Psycho 100 had a big showing for Season 3 of the anime during Anime Expo, and the series is clapping back at those who leaked some of the big reveals online! The third season of the anime is one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year, and thus fans have been eager and anxious to get any update on the season's progress. Many lucky fans got the biggest update on the new season yet as those who attended the series' Anime Expo this year were treated to not only a new poster, but something much bigger.

Although the newest key visual for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 was released online shortly after it was revealed to fans attending the Anime Expo panel, there was also a full reveal of the third season's new opening theme. Titled "1" as performed by a returning Mob Choir, this panel was the very first time that fans got to see any of the third season in motion. It was meant to be a release for those only in attendance, but unfortunately made its way online due to some fans in the audience. Thus, the official Twitter account representing the series made note of their disappointment in its leak.

Taking to Twitter to celebrate the panel, the official Twitter account noted, "Thank you for coming to Mob Psycho 100 kickoff panel at #AnimeExpo2022 !!!! Hope you enjoyed it like we did." It wasn't all good news, however, as it was soon followed up with, "I appreciate those who followed our request not to record and upload the OP. Those who did… well… we are just really sad." So while those who had attended the panel were requested not to record the opening, it seems that those behind the series are "sad" at the fact that it made it out anyway.

There's no current word on whether or not the Season 3 opening will release online, but this will likely make it tougher to do so. Fortunately, fans will soon get their chance to see it earlier than expected as Mob Psycho 100 also announced during their panel that they will be holding a special premiere for the first two episodes of the new season during Crunchyroll Expo later this Summer. What do you think? How do you feel about Mob Psycho 100's response to the leaks? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!