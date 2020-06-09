Mob Psycho 100 Creator Shares Curious New Artwork of Reigen

Mob Psycho 100 was popular enough to warrant two seasons of its anime series, taking us through the life of Mob as he battled against supernatural threats with some serious impressive psychic attacks, but for as much action as there was in the series, there was also a fair share of humor that a lot of which was supplied by the character of Reigen. Reigen himself acted as something of a mentor to Mob, in the loosest sense of the world and is obviously a favorite of the creator as this latest sketch will attest!

Reigen has become so popular thanks to his part to play in Mob Psycho 100 that he even received his own spin-off series from the manga's creator, ONE. Though the manga spin-off came to an end and there hasn't been talks for a potential anime adaptation, this latest sketch from the same artist that brought One-Punch Man to life has raised some eyebrows as it definitely seems mysterious when all is said and done. With Reigen shown here wading in a swamp, coul this potentially be a hint that there are more stories to come with regards to the buffoon-ish paranormal investigator who will often take his clients for a ride.

ONE shared the brand new sketch of Reign via his Official Twitter Account, giving us a brand new take on the con-man that may very well be hinting at the return of a potential spin-off or announcement for the supporting character of Mob Psycho 100:

A third season of Mob Psycho 100 is up in the air and we aren't sure if the series will ever return to the world of anime, but based on the previous two seasons, we'd certainly love nothing more than to see the return of Mob and his friends to the small screen. One-Punch Man, which is effectively the "sister series" of Mob Psycho 100 thanks to sharing the same creator, also has a shaky status when it comes to a potential third season as there have been no new reports about Saitama and the super heroes of the anime making their grand return.

What do you think of this new sketch showing of Mob Psycho 100's Reigen? Do you think ONE is hinting at a new series for the paranormal investigator?

