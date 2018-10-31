‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 2 Releases First Trailer

It seems the wait for more Mob Psycho 100 is just about done. A second season will be joining the anime inhe early 2019, and its first trailer has finally gone live.

So, if you are ready to check in on Kageyama and the gang, your time has come.

As you can see above, the very first trailer for Mob Psycho 100 season two has been shared to Youtube. The clip gives an in-depth look at what this new season has to offer, and it looks like Mob will be going through quite a bit.

On the heels of season one, the middle schooler is still trying to control his rather impressive psychic abilities. However, his control will be tested more so than before as Mob finds himself saddling up to his longtime crush. With a girlfriend at his side, Mob will find it harder than ever to keep his emotions under check, but that may be for the best.

After all, this trailer shows some gnarly supernatural threats are going to pop up in season two, and Mob will need to use all his powerful to get rid of them. Such is the cursed life of an all-powerful esper.

For fans wanting to check out Mob Psycho 100‘s new season, they will get the chance to do so soon.The first episode will premiere at Anime NYC in mid-November, so fans attending the convention can check out Mob’s next journey on November 16. The second season will go public sometime in January 2019, setting up the new year for a stellar range of anime releases.

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers.

However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Fans were quickly drawn to Mob’s drive to better himself through his own power, rather than rely on his untrustworthy gift, while the world itself starting coming down on him. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.