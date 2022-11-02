Mob Psycho 100 Reveals Dimple's New Form

Mob Psycho 100 just put out its latest episode, and as you can imagine, all eyes are on Shigeo thanks to its release. While Reigen continues to charm his own fanbase, the anime has put Mob center stage, and we have season three's arc to thank. Right now, the Divine Tree is giving our star some major issues, and the anime made things worse today by giving one of our favorites a major power boost.

If you are caught up with Mob Psycho 100 season three, you will know what is going on. The anime has officially pit Mob against Dimple, and they have never been a bigger odds. Despite advice to the contrary, Dimple found a way to merge with the Divine Tree and grow his power by embodying Imposter Mob around town. Now, Shigeo is facing down Dimple in battle, and the fight unlocked a new form for the spirit.

Introducing God Dimple

For those who have read the manga, this new form will be familiar to you. Dimple has unlocked his so-called God form, and he could not be happier about it. After fusing with the Divine Tree and manipulating Psycho Helmet, Dimple's power was taken a step further when fighting Mob. The spirit was given a human-like body that is covered in gold. The reflective body is insanely strong, and Mob notes Dimple's move could kill him at their worst. But even with all this power, Dimple is hesitant to let Shigeo use 100% of his power.

Of course, that is why episode five ends with Shigeo unlocking his full strength. Dimple manages to tip Mob into a frenzy by insulting his monkey-print shirt. Between the wardrobe jab and Dimple's words about Tsurumi, Mob was bound to go off the deep end. So when season three returns with episode six, fans can expect Mob vs Dimple to heat up big time.

What do you think about Dimple's new form? Do you think Shigeo has what it takes to strike the spirit down? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.