Mob Psycho 100 Meets Cartoon Network in This Wild Crossover

The fall anime season is well underway, and that means Mob Psycho 100 is back in action. Season three is live, and Shigeo has been put through the wringer as is. At least he has Reigen on hand to make everything a little more lively, and now, one artist is giving the pair a break with a wild Cartoon Network crossover.

The work comes from Twitter courtesy of eggboypriestman. The fan-artist isn't shy about their cartoony style, and their love of anime gave Mob Psycho 100 the perfect opportunity to float a crossover. And as you can see below, Reigen and Shigeo are given looks fit for any star on Ed, Edd, and Eddy.

ed edd and eddy art style test with mob psycho because i can imitate the style pretty decently its very fun pic.twitter.com/uEKfs6No2l — EGGPRIEST (@eggboypriestman) October 28, 2022

When Shows Collide

As you can see, EGGPRIEST managed to recreate the grainy aesthetic of Ed, Edd, and Eddy without any issues. Reigen is given some big teeth and a lanky frame that barely keeps his usual suit on. As for Shigeo, the poor student looks pretty adorable in this mash-up despite his uniform being too big. He's even got his esper abilities intact, so the only thing missing here is Dimple.

READ MORE: Mob Psycho 100 Turns Dimple Into a God

Of course, season three has made Dimple scarce so far. In fact, the wayward spirit has become an antagonist as far as we know. After merging with the Divine Tree, Dimple is fighting against Shigeo these days, and a recent cliffhanger pushed the boy to 100% of his power. That is what Dimple gets for insulting Shigeo's crush and his clothes. And while Ed, Edd, and Eddy might not feature supernatural broccoli, well – this crossover proves the show could do with more psychics.

Want to know more about Mob Psycho 100? You can read up on the series' synopsis below for all the details:

"What's his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he's a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who's got the real psychic power--his student assistant Shigeo--less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he's placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he's also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid's emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!"

Does this Cartoon Network crossover do Reigen justice? Is it time to campaign for a real Mob Psycho 100 mash-up? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.