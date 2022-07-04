Mob Psycho 100 Releases New Season 3 Poster

Mob Psycho 100 is currently getting ready to come back with its highly anticipated third season, and the anime has released a new poster to celebrating the coming episodes! It was surprisingly announced earlier this year that Mob Psycho 100 would indeed be returning for a third season, but fans still have very little idea as to what to expect. The end of the second season teased there wouldn't be much for the titular Mob to do from this point on, but the first promotional materials for the third season already threw this all for a loop with some pretty big teases.

With Mob Psycho 100 returning for Season 3 this Fall, there's still lots of questions fans have over what to see from Reigen and Mob in the new episodes. Taking the stage at Anime Expo 2022 to hype up the upcoming new season with fans, Warner Bros. Japan debuted a brand new poster for the upcoming season that shows off a whole new look at the coming episodes. It's teasing a pretty ominous future for Mob, and an intense season of episodes coming our way. You can check out the new poster for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 below:

【モ ブ サ イ コ 100 III K V 到 着】

キャラクターデザイン・亀田祥倫による描きおろしビジュアルです！

世界が待望するシリーズ第3期、2022年10月放送/配信開始予定！！！



MOB PSYCHO III KEY VISUAL IS HERE!!!

original art is by Yoshimichi Kameda#モブサイコ100 #mobpsycho100 pic.twitter.com/epFshspNaR — モブサイコ100 (@mobpsycho_anime) July 4, 2022

If you wanted to check out Mob Psycho 100's first two seasons before the third one hits, you can find its entire current run streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the third season as such, "Shigeo Kageyama, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make?"

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will be overseen by a new director, Takahiro Hasui (Bungo Stray Dogs), for studio Bones. It will feature a returning staff and cast, however, with Hiroshi Seko returning to handle series composition, Yoshimichi Kameda returning as character designer, Kazuhiro Wakabayashi returning as sound director, and Kenji Kawai returning to compose the music. Returning cast members confirmed so far include Setsuo Ito as Shigeo Kageyama (Mob), Takahiro Sakurai as Arataka Reigen, Akio Ohtsuka as Dimple, Miyu Irino as Ritsu Kageyama, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Teruki Hanazawa, Takanori Hoshino as Serizawa, Atsumi Tanezaki as Tome Kurata, Uki Satake as Tsubomi, Ayumi Fujimura as Ichi Mezato, Toshihiko Seki as Musashi Goda, and Yoshimasa Hosoya as Tenga Onigawara.

How do you like the newest poster for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3? Are you excited to see the anime return for its third season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!