Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Kick-Off Panel: Live Blog
Do you feel something spooky in the air? Maybe something... supernatural? That would be the team behind Mob Psycho 100! The crew is coming together right now at Anime Expo ahead of season three to usher the anime's comeback to attendees. The event promises to drop all sorts of good updates for fans before sharing some exclusive looks at season three, and ComicBook is here to give you all the updates as they go live in Los Angeles!
Season 3 Will Premiere at Crunchyroll Expo!
The voice of Mob and Reigen from Japan appear on video. The two hype season three and confirm Crunchyroll Expo will premiere the first two episodes for season three! Season 3's opening is shown. The opening was just completed in time for AX, it seems. The song title is "One" by Mob Choir as we all asked. They are doing more songs than just this one.
Breaking Down the First Two Seasons
The panel moves to watch scenes from the first two seasons of Mob Psycho 100 as they are the best of the best!
Yari goes through season one and season two highlights!
The Panel Begins!
The panel includes Nari Takamura from Warner Bros. Japan. The team begins by hyping up the first two seasons before teasing all of season three to the crowd's delight. First, the team is up with trivia, and two things will be shown for the very first time…
The trivia game is done at last, and things got specific. Like, very specific. The panelists regroup and poll fans on their love of Mob Psycho 100. The crowd goes wild. They promise to reveal something new, and it is a new key visual!