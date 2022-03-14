When Will Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Debut?

It has been nearly three years since Mob Psycho 100 graced fans with its second season, and at this point, no one knows how season three is fairing. The series did confirm new episodes were in the work way back when, but a global pandemic and busy schedule have kept Bones occupied. As the anime’s season two anniversary nears, all eyes are on the series and its fabled third season. And if fans are right, it might be a bit longer before Mob heads back to TV.

For those who don’t know, Bones already confirmed a third season of Mob Psycho 100 is in the works. The announcement was made back in Spring 2019, but of course, fans have been given no updates since. Some are wondering whether Bones has had to shelf the season entirely. But when you consider how successful season two was, well – it is just a matter of time before Mob Psycho 100 returns.

As for when it might make its comeback, it is hard to say. If the show was going to drop season three this year, fans would have almost definitely been warned by now. Bones will be busy this fall with My Hero Academia season six, so the next best season to launch Mob Psycho 100 would be the summer. We would already have news on the show if it were gunning for a Summer 2022 debut, so fans will likely have to wait until 2023 at best.

However, there are other projects that could get in the way of an early 2023 launch. Bungo Stray Dogs 4 is slated to get underway at Bones before long, and My Hero Academia season seven will be on its tail. Mob Psycho 100 may be taking its time behind the scenes, but fans admit the wait will be worth it for the animation. The pandemic has no doubt delayed the season’s release as well, and the anime industry is as weighed down as ever with projects. But right now, fans can only hope Mob Psycho 100 will come around with season three in the next year.

What do you think about Mob Psycho 100 and its third season? Do you think the show is really on its way back to TV? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.