Mob Psycho 100 Celebrates the Arrival of with New Artwork

The story of Mob is one that is able to juggle some unbelievable psychic battles with some high-octane humor along the way and with the series set to return for a third season, Mob Psycho 100 has gotten some new art to help celebrate 2022. Though fans are still wondering when we can expect season three of the psychic hijinks to arrive, it remains one of the most anticipated releases in the future of anime and is sure to rattle the medium when the final episodes of the series make landfall.

Mob Psycho 100’s anime first premiered in 2016, giving us two seasons thanks to the animators responsible for My Hero Academia and Supercrooks in Studio Bones. In 2021, the series announced that the third season of the humorous show was in the works and revealed a new trailer to get fans hyped for the return of Mob and company. Throughout the anime’s history, artist Yoshimichi Kameda has played the role of character designer, as well as director and key animator on several episodes, adding Mob Psycho 100 to his resume that already included the likes of One-Punch Man, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and Evangelion to name a few.

The Official Twitter Account for Mob Psycho 100 shared the new artwork from Kameda to help ring in the new year with some of the biggest psychics of the anime world:

https://twitter.com/mobpsycho_anime/status/1477082147181645824

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Mob, Crunchyroll released a full synopsis of the series to get you up to speed with what is going on in the world of psychic and supernatural shenanigans:

“What’s his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he’s a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who’s got the real psychic power-his student assistant Shigeo-less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he’s placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he’s also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid’s emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!”

