Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Debuts Poster, Teaser Trailer

Mob Psycho 100 is one of the biggest series of its kind, and anime fans have been waiting patiently for season three. Now, it seems all their patience has paid off as their favorite esper is making a comeback. An announcement from Bones has confirmed Mob Psycho 100 season three is happening, and the studio did so with a poster-teaser combo.

The update went live very early this morning as fans watched Mob Psycho 100 on Twitter. After pushing out a mysterious countdown last week, fans knew something was up with the series, and the stunt promised to drop some big news today. It did not take long for the update to go live, and it gave fans their first look at season three.

The first thing shared was the teaser trailer for season three. As you can see here, the clip runs under a minute, and it shows some of the best scenes from Mob Psycho 100 to date. The teaser is overlaid with audio of people calling out for Mob, and it ends with the promise that season three is coming soon.

The second gift to go live is the poster for season three. The gorgeous picture shows Mob standing to the righthand side with a bouquet of flowers in hand. He is joined on the street bay Reigen who is covering himself from some rain with an umbrella. The two look as perfect as usual in their uniforms, and fans are understandably hyped to see what they get into with season three.

Now, for those of you not caught up with Mob Psycho 100, the anime has two seasons out right now. You can watch it over on Crunchyroll, and for manga readers, ONE’s series can be read stateside through Dark Horse Comics. And if you need more details on the series, you can find its full synopsis below:

“What’s his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he’s a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who’s got the real psychic power-his student assistant Shigeo-less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he’s placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he’s also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid’s emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!”

