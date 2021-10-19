Mob Psycho Creator Celebrates Season 3 Announcement With New Sketch

Mob Psycho 100 is set to return for a third season, with the announcement being made earlier that Mob and his supernatural psychic friends will be giving anime viewers new adventures. With the franchise created by the same artist responsible for One-Punch Man, the mangaka known as ONE, the creator took the opportunity to celebrate the moment with an original sketch that sees both Mob and his mentor Reigen standing side by side while preparing for the new adventures.

ONE took to their Official Twitter Account to share the brand new image, celebrating the fact that the third season adaptation is on its way, which will most likely be the final entry in the anime considering the manga came to an end in 2017 for the psychic powerhouse who acts as the series lead:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The translation for the Tweet from ONE reads as such:

“Thanks to you, the production of the third period of Anime Mob Psycho 100 has been announced. Thank you very much. I’m looking forward to it!”

The animation house of Studio Bones was responsible for the first two seasons of the runaway hit, and will most likely be back for the third, with the production house also working on My Hero Academia and the upcoming Netflix original in Supercrooks by comic book creator Mark Millar.

If you have yet to catch up with Mob Psycho 100, the official description for the original series reads as such:

“What’s his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he’s a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who’s got the real psychic power-his student assistant Shigeo-less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he’s placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he’s also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid’s emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!”

Are you hyped for the return of Mob and his friends? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mob Psycho.