Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Releases New Trailer

Mob Psycho 100 is just days out from its return, and it is safe to say fans are ready for season three to drop. The show's second season took the entire fandom by storm, and Studio Bones has promised to meet everyone's expectations this time around as well. Mob and Reigen have lots to live up to, after all. And now, a new trailer for season three has gone live to hype fans for its big premiere.

The update comes courtesy of Studio Bones itself as you can see below. A new trailer for Mob Psycho 100 has been released in all its glory. At nearly two minutes, the reel features a ton of unseen footage, and it shows netizens just how wild things are going to get in season three.

#モブサイコ100 III

💥 新 規 映 像 P V 解 禁 💥

皆様お待たせいたしました…

いよいよ来週 10月5日(水)より放送開始です🥦



💐NEW TRAILER💐

This one is full of never-seen clips from season III so buckle up and prepare for the emotional ride starting from next week...‼#mobpsycho100 pic.twitter.com/QMIWw8SRwl — 【10/5(水)放送開始！】モブサイコ100 公式 (@mobpsycho_anime) September 28, 2022

From classmate woes to unrequited love, Mob has a lot on his plate, and the same can be said for all of his friends. From Reigen to his little brother, everyone is stumbling under the weight of some steps. It just so happens that Mob's stressor is his crushing esper abilities and all of the trouble they bring.

READ MORE: Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Hypes Debut With Special Promo | Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Dub Moving Forward Without Mob Voice Actor | Mob Psycho 100 Creator Readies Reigen for Fall With New Sketch

Of course, fans will want to get caught up with Mob Psycho 100 before season three begins if they can swing a marathon. The anime will return to television on October 5th, after all. You can find seasons one and two streaming right now on Crunchyroll. So if you need more details on the series, you can find its official synopsis below:

"What's his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he's a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who's got the real psychic power--his student assistant Shigeo--less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he's placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he's also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid's emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!"

Are you excited for Mob Psycho 100 to make its way back to television? What do you want to see from season three? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.