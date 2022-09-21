Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Dub Moving Forward Without Mob Voice Actor

Mob Psycho 100 is currently gearing up to return for Season 3 of the anime as part of the stacked Fall 2022 anime schedule, and it turns out the English dubbed release of the series will be moving forward without some key members of the cast from the previous seasons. Kyle McCarley, who provided the voice of Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama in the first two seasons of Funimation's SimulDub release for the series, noted in a video to fans that the series might be moving forward without him due to Crunchyroll not coming to an agreement with his working as a member of SAG-AFTRA and part of the SAG-AFTRA Dubbing Steering Committee.

Following McCarley making his statement to fans, Crunchyroll confirmed in a statement to Kotaku that the English dub for Mob Psycho 100 would be moving forward without McCarley in the lead role and will be replacing some members of the cast and the production from the first two seasons due to their producing the next season's SimulDub in their Dallas studios. The message from Crunchyroll sent to Kotaku reads as such:

"Crunchyroll is excited to bring fans worldwide the dub for the third season of Mob Psycho 100 III as a SimulDub, the same day-and-date as the Japanese broadcast. We'll be producing the English dub at our Dallas production studios, and to accomplish this seamlessly per our production and casting guidelines, we will need to recast some roles. We're excited for fans to enjoy the new voice talent and greatly thank any departing cast for their contributions to previous seasons."

The further changes to the cast have not be revealed as of this writing, nor has Crunchyroll set a date for the now confirmed SimulDub release of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. With the Japanese simulcast of the series kicking off on October 5th, it won't be too much longer until fans find out how much the English cast of the series actually changes from here on out. Crunchyroll teases the third season as such:

"Shigeo Kageyama, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make?"

