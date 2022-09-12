Mob Psycho 100 Creator Braces for Fall With New Reigen Art

Mob Psycho 100 is gearing up for a pretty major Fall season with the highly anticipated return of the anime's third season, and the original creator behind it all is trying his best to brace Reigen Arataka for the cooler weather with some special new art! The third season of the anime is one of the many major franchises returning for new episodes in a pretty competitive Fall 2022 anime schedule, and it's likely on the top of fans' lists given just how well received the first two seasons of the series were. Much of that can be attributed to its central duo of Reigen and Mob.

Reigen and Mob's partnership has been one of the core facets of the anime series thus far, but it's even more notable in ONE's original manga release of the franchise as Reigen is often made the butt of even more jokes when he fails to account for something. That's the case for ONE's newest sketch shared with fans on Twitter as he surprises Reigen with the fact that Summer really is winding down and it's time to bundle up for the cooler months to come in the rest of the year. Check out ONE's new sketch below:

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will be kicking off on October 5th, and Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming the new episodes outside their first launch in Japan. If you wanted to check out Mob Psycho 100's first two seasons before the third one hits, you can find its entire current run streaming with Crunchyroll too. As for what to expect from the new episodes, Crunchyroll teases the upcoming third season as such:

"Shigeo Kageyama, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make?"

What do you think of Reigen's surprise for the Fall? Can you believe Mob Psycho 100 is already coming back for new episodes next month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!