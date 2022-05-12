Mob Psycho 100: Season Three "Unlikely" to Air on Toonami

✖

Mob Psycho 100's first season first aired on Cartoon Network's Toonami in 2018, though the second season of the popular anime series would not hit the programming block, and it seems as though, according to one of the co-creators of Toonami, the third season won't be arriving any time soon either, if ever. With the anime series, focusing on espers and supernatural terrors, revealing that the third season was set to arrive in October of this year, many anime fans might find it unfortunate that the new episodes won't be arriving on the cable television programming block.

Earlier this year, Toonami made some big announcements when it comes to the future of the programming block, which was folded into the line-up of Adult Swim and continues to air on Saturday nights. With the platform working on a new original horror series in Housing Complex C while also set to work on releasing two new seasons of the popular anime franchise, FLCL, co-creator Jason DeMarco has been fairly straightforward when it comes to the hurdles that Toonami faces when it comes to anime. As the medium becomes more popular, it makes it more difficult for Cartoon Network to leverage the rights of airing major series, with both Mob Pyscho 100 and Demon Slayer being two examples of shows that have "priced themselves out" of airing on Toonami.

Jason DeMarco expressed his excitement for the third season of Mob Psycho 100, but stated that the upcoming season most likely won't be arriving on Toonami as Crunchyroll has been "unwilling" to license the series to the Cartoon Network programming block since the first season arrived years ago:

Can’t wait for more MOB. (And no it likely won’t air on Toonami. Crunchyroll has never been willing to license it to us🤷🏻‍♂️) https://t.co/6LE2yNauXd — SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) May 12, 2022

In 2022, Toonami has already released an original anime series in the video game adaptation of Shenmue, with this fall set to release the spooky anime series of Junji Ito's Uzumaki. While the anime landscape has changed astronomically over the years, the contributions that this Cartoon Network programming block has had on the medium in North America cannot be overstated, with Toonami helping to introduce countless fans to the likes of Dragon Ball Z, Mobile Suit: Gundam, and Bleach to name a few.

Are you disappointed to hear that Toonami most likely won't be getting the third season of Mob Psycho 100?