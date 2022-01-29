Toonami Exec Update Casts Doubt on Demon Slayer Season 2 Release

A new update from the co-creator of Toonami is unfortunately some bad news for fans hoping for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2! The Adult Swim programming block has been going through a number of changes over the past few weeks as older series reached their end, and the block was finding newer releases to replace them. This has led to the return of some major franchises such as One Piece, and thus fans have been holding out hope of seeing some other major blockbusters making their return as well such as the currently airing second season of Demon Slayer.

Unfortunately, according to a new update from the co-creator of Toonami and SVP of Action and Anime at WarnerMedia Jason DeMarco, Toonami likely won’t be airing Season 2 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba at all. Responding to a fan question about whether Netflix or another bidder had claimed the new season on Twitter, DeMarco clarified that the problem was that the new season became just too pricey, “Not Netflix this time. The movie doing so well has made the price… uh… higher than we can afford, let’s say.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

So while the first season of the series was aired on Toonami a couple of years ago, it looks like the second season will be avoiding the block simply because it’s become too hot of a commodity thanks to the massive success of the Mugen Train feature film. This also falls in line with the fact that the overall competition for these blockbuster types of anime has gotten fiercer as well as Toonami is no longer the only game in town when it comes to finding new anime to entice potential audiences.

The second season of Demon Slayer is nearing its final slate of episodes, so it won’t be long before we get to see whether or not it does find a different streaming home outside of Crunchyroll and Funimation when the new season wraps. But while Demon Slayer might unfortunately not be coming to Toonami, it does mean that another show gets the opportunity to take that spot instead and that could be a fun surprise.

But what do you think? Were you hoping to see Demon Slayer’s new season hitting Toonami? What shows are you hoping join the block in the future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!