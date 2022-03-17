Toonami Shares First-Look at New Anime Horror Series

Toonami has been playing original series and anime shows for twenty-five years, with the Cartoon Network programming block celebrating the massive anniversary with some major news. Besides announcing that two new seasons of the classic anime series Fooly Cooly, aka FLCL, was on the way on the Adult Swim platform, Toonami also announced that it was working on a new horror series dubbed Housing Complex C. On top of the announcement, Cartoon Network has released the first trailer for the horror story that also promises plenty of blood with its opening salvo.

The horror genre is one that hasn’t gotten that much representation in the world of anime, though this is set to change later this year with Junji Ito’s upcoming anime adaptation. While Ito himself has been responsible for some major anime contributions in the past, including The Junji Ito Collection and Gyo, there have been a few attempts at diving into the scarier side of animation. While not necessarily considered to be straight-up horror, series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Bleach, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Demon Slayer have dove headfirst into the supernatural and introduced enemies that could often make anime fans’ skin crawl as a result of their twisted appearances and dastardly goals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toonami took the opportunity to share the new trailer for Housing Complex C on its Official Facebook Page, giving fans a quick first glimpse at the upcoming series that is set to be brought to life by Akatsuki, whose previous works include the likes of Clockwork Planet, Chain Chronicle, and Tribe Nine to name a few:

The official description of Housing Complex C from Toonami reads as such:

“Trouble seems to follow Kimi wherever she goes. What evil horror lies in wait at “Housing Complex C” an original series directed by Yuji Nara with scripting and original concept by amphibian, and the animation studio is Akatsuki!”

With anime continuing to grow in popularity, one reason as to why Toonami is diverting into more original anime content is that the price of licensing some big names in the world of Shonen has become more expensive, with the second season of Demon Slayer not arriving on the programming block for this very reason.

Are you hyped for the arrival of this spooky new series from Toonami? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVCOmedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.