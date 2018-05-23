‘Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans’ Season 2 Reveals Blu-ray Release Details

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans was an interesting series as it brought a more grounded and war-torn take on the Gundam anime franchise (compared to the space battles found in the series before), and now the second season will soon be available for purchase.

Funimation has announced that the second season is now available for pre-order, and interested fans should definitely check it out.

Mobile Suit Gundam Iron-Blooded Orphans Season 2 Blu-ray/DVD LE (HG 1/144 GUNDAM BAEL Metallic Gloss Injection Ver. + 24pg artbook): August 7; Season 2 Blu-ray/DVD standard edition also available (2 volumes). Season 1 Blu-ray collection: Aug 21. https://t.co/4BptNkmmPO pic.twitter.com/xooK4t5vwQ — WTK (@WTK) May 16, 2018

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans‘ second season is split into two parts for the home video release. Part One includes episodes 26-38, and Part Two includes 39-50. Each release retails for $64.99 USD, but fans who pre-order now (which you can do by following this link here) can receive each release for a discounted price.

Each release will include both the English dub and native Japanese language, but for those unaware of what’s to come in the second season, Funimation describes Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Season 2 Part One as such:

“After the escort of Kudelia Aina Bernstein led to deadly battles, the Tekkadan organization began to rise, with Mikazuki Augus taking part. While many lives were lost, the conflict exposed the corruption of Gjallarhorn, helping the world slowly change. But as Tekkadan gained the rights to halfmetal, they began to attract attention from a new enemy—one they’ll face with the Gundam Barbatos Lupus!”

