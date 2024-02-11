Levi's x Gundam Collection Officially Launches

Mobile Suit Gundam was brought to life decades ago, but the sci-series still rides as one of anime's top franchises. From its latest mainline series to bygone classics, Gundam has plenty of content under its belt. Now, Levi's is getting onboard with the IP, and we have a recent Gundam movie to thank. After all, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed is back in theaters, and the movie's premiere is earning big bucks overseas.

As you can see here, the official Levi's x Gundam collaboration is live. You can check out all 12 pieces of the collection right now, and pieces are available for purchases through the U.S. Levi's shop.

"Introducing our otherworldly collaboration with the iconic anime series. The 12-piece collection synthesizes the futuristic vision of Gundam Seed and the enduring craft of Levi's," the collection's description reads.

From jackets to tees and jeans, Levi's x Gundam is the perfect collection for anyone who wants to wear their fandom. All of the piece are either inspired directly by Gundam with prints or lean into the anime's mech motifs. With prices ranging between $35 and $160 USD, this Levi's collection is nothing short of stylish, and it gives Gundam a solid tribute.

And of course, there have never been a better time for Levi's to hype Gundam. The franchise made waves in the past few years thanks to Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, and now Mobile Suit Gundam Seed is stirring buzz. To celebrate the movie's 20th anniversary, Sunrise began work on a Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny sequel. The movie went live at the end of January in Japan, and it has topped the box office with ease. So now, all eyes are on the anime movie's global release.

If you want to check out Mobile Suit Gundam Seed ahead of its new film's worldwide launch, you can find the original anime streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Amazon Prime. So for more info on the mech series, you can read its official synopsis here: "Year 70 of the Cosmic Era. The Coordinators, a group of genetically enhanced humans, have moved into colonies orbiting the Earth. But that hasn t quieted the tensions between them and regular humans; the conflict soon escalates into a full-scale war. On the neutral colony of Heliopolis, Kira Yamato, and his friends are going to school and just being kids. But when the ZAFT commando forces attack, Kira s life changes forever. Left with no choice, he and Federation officer Murrue Ramius are thrown into battle in a prototype mobile weapon, which Kira christens GUNDAM . Now, Kira must defend himself, and his friends, from his own people. For, unknown to anyone else, Kira is a Coordinator. And the enemy he faces on the battlefield is his childhood best friend, Athrun!"

