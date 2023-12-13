Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom Trailer Released

It looks like Mobile Suit Gundam is kicking into high gear now that its new movie is on the horizon. If you did not know, the series is set to revive Mobile Suit Gundam Seed with its new feature, and the movie is going to launch in a matter of weeks. So of course, the team decided to gift fans a special trailer before Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom was released.

As you can see above, the new trailer follows a slew of familiar faces. We can see Kira Yamato and Lacus Clyne in and out of the cockpit. Set a year after the television anime, Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom will explore the dichotomy of destiny. So if you have missed this classic Gundam series, you are in for a treat next year.

After all, Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom has been in the works for a long time. The project dates back to 2006, but it was indefinitely postponed after writer Chiaki Morosawa became ill. In 2016, Morosawa passed away, and the film resumed production a few years later. Now, Bandai Namco Filmworks is ready to revive the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed series, and it has been a long time coming.

If you are not familiar with the original anime, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed is the IP's ninth installment. The show can be binged on Crunchyroll right now, so for more info on Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Year 70 of the Cosmic Era. The Coordinators, a group of genetically enhanced humans, have moved into colonies orbiting the Earth. But that hasn t quieted the tensions between them and regular humans; the conflict soon escalates into a full-scale war. On the neutral colony of Heliopolis, Kira Yamato, and his friends are going to school and just being kids. But when the ZAFT commando forces attack, Kira s life changes forever. Left with no choice, he and Federation officer Murrue Ramius are thrown into battle in a prototype mobile weapon, which Kira christens GUNDAM . Now, Kira must defend himself, and his friends, from his own people. For,unknown to anyone else, Kira is a Coordinator. And the enemy he faces on the battlefield is his childhood best friend, Athrun!"

What do you think about this latest look at Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!