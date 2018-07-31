Here’s Why ‘Gundam’ Thinks It Is Time For A Live-Action Film

It may have take a few decades to get there, but Gundam is ready to try something new. At long last, the mecha franchise is slated to make a live-action debut in Hollywood, and the big reveal made headlines not long ago. Now, the company behind Gundam is addressing the decision and ready to explain why now is the time.

Recently, Weekly Playboy held an interview with Sunrise president Miyakawa Yasuo, and the Japanese publication was summarized by an Italian fan-site. Gundam Universe turned around the president’s comments, and it seems Miyakawa’s live-action explanation is one rooted in facts.

After all, if the the blog’s translation is right, then the live-action plans were decided upon after some important numbers came to light. You can check out the summary below:

“As for why it was decided to approve a live-action film now, Sunrise’s president was very clear. In recent years, Sunrise has consolidated in the Asian market specifically,” Gundam Universe translated.

“Already, about 30-40% of Gundam products are sold abroad. Now, it is time to return to the North American market which Sunrise moved away from in recent years. To be able to enter that market, a live-action project feels necessary.”

Of course, Hollywood did help move Sunrise’s decision along with its recent mecha focus. The company will be co-producing Gundam‘s live-action feature with Legendary Pictures, the studio behind Pacific Rim. The popular sci-fi franchise proved mobile suits can be done, and its latest installment even paid homage to Mobile Suit Gundam with an easter egg.

So far, there are no concrete details out regarding Gundam‘s creative team, but fans are eager to hear what is in store. With anime’s popularity merging into the mainstream, Hollywood is ready to explore Japan’s biggest properties in the same way Marvel Studios did to create its MCU. Stay tuned to ComicBook for more updates on the live-action project moving forward!

